GW’s Student Music Coalition presented its first Halloween concert Sunday night in collaboration with music streaming app Put Me On. The coalition’s co-presidents Jacy Case and Wyatt Kirschner alongside the club’s e-board members organized the free event that was held in the basement of the joint National Panhellenic Council townhouse at 607 23rd St. NW. Six bands and musicians of student performers, who ranged from punk and indie to rap, rocked out at the “Sunday Scaries Show,” which opened its doors at 7 p.m.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO