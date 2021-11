With Zach Wilson at quarterback, the New York Jets failed to score points of any kind in the first quarter of any game this season. Insert Mike White. The fourth-year pro who made his first appearance in an NFL game when Wilson suffered a knee injury in Week 7 got his first start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was perfect on the Jets' opening drive. And New York got on the board in the first quarter for the first time this season when Michael Carter took a toss eight yards to the end zone to give the Jets an early 7-0 lead.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO