LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills Police Officer Ryan Yudt was patrolling with his K-9 partner Dozer on Oct. 25 when he saw heavy smoke. He followed the smoke to a subdivision in the area of Farmington and Six Mile roads in Livonia and found a home on fire. The fire department hadn't yet been called and neighbors told Yudt they believed the elderly resident was inside, so he tried to get into the house.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO