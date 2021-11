Russell Mark Hiatt came into this world on a stormy evening in Lakewood, Ohio, on May 12, 1956. He was born of two proud parents, Clarence Roger and Dorothy (Roglin) Hiatt. Russ felt grateful to have had good employment and good co-workers during his career. He felt especially blessed for the good friends, family, loving wife Clara, and his Lord Jesus.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO