Fighting Fire And Wind

President Joe Biden participated in a ceremony Thursday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, marking the first Veterans Day in 20 years that the U.S. has not been at war. Speaking to over 600 people at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Biden said veterans have "endured challenges most Americans will never know" and vowed to work with Congress to make sure veterans get the "world-class benefits that they have earned."

