Shares of consumer staples stock The Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) jumped as much as 17% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. Revenue was up 6% to $82.7 million and net loss more than doubled to $5.1 million, or $0.06 per share. Analysts were expecting just $80.8 million in revenue and a loss of $0.06 per share.

STOCKS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO