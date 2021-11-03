Warm and dry weather across Colorado for the weekend

DENVER-After a chilly and cloudy start to November, warmer and drier weather will settle in for the rest of the week.

We had sunny skies for the Denver metro area today with highs around 60 degrees. Dry weather will stick with us the next few days as well.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the end the week. We'll be back in the mid to upper 60s Thursday, with low 70s and sunshine for Friday and the weekend. It will still be dry next week with highs in the 60s.

