CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Warm and dry weather across Colorado for the weekend

By Stacey Donaldson
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LzYXc_0cl9h9MD00

DENVER-After a chilly and cloudy start to November, warmer and drier weather will settle in for the rest of the week.

We had sunny skies for the Denver metro area today with highs around 60 degrees. Dry weather will stick with us the next few days as well.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the end the week. We'll be back in the mid to upper 60s Thursday, with low 70s and sunshine for Friday and the weekend. It will still be dry next week with highs in the 60s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy