A “small number” have been taken to hospital after two trains crashed in Salisbury. The driver is among those who have been hospitalised following the incident on Sunday evening. British Transport Police (BTP) said later that night no one had died in the crash but “a number” had been injured. The incident happened after the rear carriage of one train derailed in the Fisherton Tunnel in Salisbury. Another train then crashed into it after signalling was damaged. After the collision, the derailed train - a Great Western Railway (GRW) service from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads - was...

