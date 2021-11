The Iberia Parish Council voted to install purchasing officer Michael Broussard as the parish’s interim chief administrative officer at the council’s meeting Wednesday. The decision came after more than half an hour of deliberation that stemmed from questions about how much Broussard should be paid as well as questions of fairness to other parish employees who have been asked to work more in the past few years.

IBERIA PARISH, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO