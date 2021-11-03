FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Pumpkin Spice Latte DIY

It’s no secret that coffee shop Pumpkin Spice Lattes are loaded with sugar – but the fact that it can be TWO DAYS’ worth of ADDED sugar can be stunning. Indulge in the flavor of the season without the sugar roller coaster with these ready-made products that make a DIY PSL a breeze.

Ancient Nutrition Bone Broth Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder | Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly

A collagen-based powder infused with traditional fall spices, this Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder is made from bone broth, supporting our gut, skin, nails and joints while also satisfying our hankering for a pumpkin spice latte, hot, chilled or frozen.

Ingredients : Natural pumpkin flavor, organic cinnamon bark, natural vanilla flavor, xanthan gum, stevia leaf extra, guar gum, luo han guo fruit extract.

Per scoop : 90 calories, 1 gram fat, 0 saturated fat, 150 mg sodium, 0 carbs, 0 sugar, 18 protein

How-To: Mix one heaping scoop in 12 ounces of your favorite milk or milk alternative, with (optional) shot of espresso or cold drip coffee. Serve it up hot, over ice, or blended with ice for a pumpkin spice frappe.

Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer | Vegan, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly

Made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, this plant-based creamer brings a silky creaminess without being too sweet. made with silky almond milk and coconut cream. Pumpkin spice it up with 0 grams of sugar, 15 calories, no hydrogenated fats, and all the fall feels.

Ingredients : almondmilk (water, almonds), coconut cream, pumpkin puree, sunflower lecithin, natural flavors, calcium carbonate, cinnamon, monk fruit juice concentrate, sea salt, ginger, potassium citrate, locust bean gum, nutmeg, gellan gum.

Per tablespoon : 5 calories, 0.5 grams fat, 0 saturated fat, 10 mg sodium, 0 carbs, 0 sugar, 0 protein

How-To : Add Califia Farms Pumpkin Spice Almondmilk Creamer into hot or iced coffee (or tea). It mixes easily without separating.

nutpods Pumpkin Spice Creamer | Vegan, Dairy Free, Keto-Friendly

take your PSL beyond your latte! The nutpods website is filled with recipes, like this Creamy Pumpkin Bisque or this Sweet Potato Casserole .

Ingredients : water, coconut cream, almonds, natural flavors, acacia gum, dipotassium phosphate, sunflower lecithin, sea salt, gellan gum.

Per tablespoon : 10 calories, 1 gram fat, 0 saturated fat, 10 mg sodium, 0 carbs, 0 sugar, 0 protein

How-To : Add nutpods Pumpkin Spice Creamer into hot or iced coffee (or tea). It mixes easily without separating.

