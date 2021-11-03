CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage applications dip on high prices, low inventory

By Ken Martin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomebuyer demand caught a chill as November approached. Mortgage loan applications volume fell 3.3%, according to the latest weekly survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association. The refinancing and purchasing indexes fell as well from the prior week. The Refinance Index decreased 4% from the previous week...

