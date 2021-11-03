Republican Mike Carey, Democrat Shontel Brown win House races in Ohio

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans held onto one seat each in two U.S. House races in Ohio on Tuesday night -- with the election of coal lobbyist Mike Carey and Shontel Brown.

Carey, 50, won his race for an open seat in Ohio's 15th District against Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a public health policy consultant.

Carey takes over a seat previously held by Republican Rep. Steve Stivers, who left Congress in April to become CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Carey was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, whom he thanked repeatedly on Tuesday night.

"Thank you, Mr. President! You were with me from the start & I am so grateful," he tweeted.

Brown, 46, won her contest in the 11th District in the Cleveland area over Republican Laverne Gore.

Brown is a member of the Cuyahoga County Council and chairs the county's Democratic Party. She takes over a seat that was held by former Rep. Marcia Fudge, who left Congress to become President Joe Biden's housing secretary.

"Thank you, OH-11," she tweeted after her victory Tuesday night.

The election results maintain Democrats' 221-213 advantage in the House over the GOP.