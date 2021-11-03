National weather forecast for November 3

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Late Day Showers & Some Storms Likely For Veterans Day!. Becoming partly this morning. It won’t be as cool, with lows near 50. Minimal fog and a dry start. Increasing clouds, breezy and mild for the rest of this Thursday, Veteran’s Day. We thank all our area...
Here is the KRMS Weatherology Weather Forecast For Thursday November 11th. For today: Highs around 58 under mainly clear skies. Westerly winds 8 to 15 mph. For tonight: Lows dip down to about 41 under mainly clear skies. Southwesterly winds 8 to 15 mph.
(Thursday, November 11, 2021) The dry and quiet weather continues Thursday. Rainy and windy weather sweeps across the area Thursday night and Friday morning. Rain could be heavy at times, but quickly moves out by the afternoon. It turns colder and more unsettled this weekend. Veteran’s Day Thursday stays mainly...
