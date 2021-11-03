CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's motorcade encountered 'a large, naked Scottish man' taking pictures on its way to the COP26 conference

By Sophia Ankel
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago

President Joe Biden arrives at the Edinburgh Airport to attend the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021.

Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden's motorcade was greeted by a "large, naked Scottish" man on its way to COP26.
  • According to the White House press pool, cited by the BBC , the man took a picture from a house.
  • Biden spent two days at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

President Joe Biden's motorcade passed a naked man as it headed to the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday.

A fleet of police and Secret Service vehicles, including Biden's armored car, encountered a "large, naked Scottish man" on their route from Edinburgh to Glasgow, according to the White House press pool - a convention whereby one reporter travels with the presidential party and gives updates to the rest of the media.

"At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone," the report, which was shared by Jon Sopel, the BBC's North America editor, said.

"Welcome to Scotland, Mr. President," Sopel added on Twitter .

In his final address on Tuesday, Biden, who spent two days in Glasgow, said he viewed the conference as an opportunity to "press the restart button" and that he thinks most countries see the event as an "opportunity."

The White House announced on Tuesday that more than 90 governments joined Biden in pledging to reduce methane emissions by 2030. However, China and Russia, two of the world's largest emitters of methane, did not partake.

Biden also criticized the Chinese leader Xi Jinping in his speech , saying his absence was a "big mistake."

"The rest of the world is going to look to China and say, 'What value added are they providing?' And they've lost an ability to influence people around the world."

Read the original article on Business Insider

