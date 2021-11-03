Texas voters pass statewide COVID-inspired measures
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a pair of statewide constitutional amendments that passed Tuesday. Between the lines: Proposition 3, which was approved 63% to 37%, bars...www.axios.com
The COVID-19 pandemic led to a pair of statewide constitutional amendments that passed Tuesday. Between the lines: Proposition 3, which was approved 63% to 37%, bars...www.axios.com
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0