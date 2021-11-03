CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas voters pass statewide COVID-inspired measures

By Asher Price
 8 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a pair of statewide constitutional amendments that passed Tuesday. Between the lines: Proposition 3, which was approved 63% to 37%, bars...

Axios

Federal judge overturns Texas mask mandate ban for public schools

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) ban on mask mandates in state public schools "violates" the rights of students with disabilities. Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel wrote in the ruling that the Americans with Disabilities Act overrides Abbott's order issued earlier this year prohibiting government entities in the state, including public schools, from requiring masks.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Focus group: Swing voters want more from Biden

Some swing voters say the Democrats' recent victory in passing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill isn’t enough to restore their faith in President Biden. Driving the news: Only four of the 10 voters in this week’s Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups even knew the long-awaited legislation — hailed by backers as a major job-creator — passed Congress last Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Poll: Texas voters critical of electric grid politics

Texas voters disapprove of how lawmakers have handled the state's electric grid, according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll. Driving the news: The poll showed 60% of respondents disapproved of how leaders managed the grid's reliability after February's outages. Only 18% approved. Why it matters: It may feel like...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Legislation to resolve GI Bill racial inequities introduced by Democrats

Congressional Democrats reintroduced legislation this week that would, if passed, help resolve racial inequities regarding GI Bill benefits. Why it matters: Many Black service members who fought for the country during World War II were denied or prevented from taking full advantage of veteran benefits after they returned home from the war because of racial discrimination.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Biden touts infrastructure bill ahead of Monday signing

President Biden on Wednesday said the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill would "stabilize" the supply chain and "modernize" the country's infrastructure. Why it matters: The president's remarks at a briefing in Baltimore come days after the House passed the long-awaited bipartisan infrastructure package and ahead of the bill's signing ceremony on Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Axios

Michigan city elects an all-Muslim city council

Residents of Hamtramck, Michigan, elected a Muslim mayor and an all-Muslim city council last week, a testament to the city's changing demographics, the Detroit Free Press reports. Why it matters: It is likely the first U.S. city to elect a Muslim mayor and an all-Muslim city council, the Council on...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
Axios

Candidates debate in hot Ward 5 D.C. Council race

The first debate of D.C.'s 2022 campaign season featured two former council members seeking a return to public office in Ward 5. Why it matters: Rapidly growing Ward 5 is home to many of the city's debates over inequality and violence — and there's now an uber competitive contest for council member after the incumbent decided to run for attorney general.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Charted: Pennsylvania's veterans

In honor of Veterans Day Thursday, Axios dug into the state's numbers. More than 710,370 Pennsylvanians — roughly 7% of the population — had served in the U.S. armed forces as of 2019, per Census data. To all veterans and their families, thank you for your service.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Manchin may delay Biden social spending plan over inflation

Red-hot inflation data validates the instinct of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to punt President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda until next year — potentially killing a quick deal on the $1.75 trillion package, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The data released Wednesday set the president...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Judge approves $626 million Flint water settlement

A federal judge on Wednesday signed off on a $626 million settlement for people who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, Michigan. Driving the news: The terms will see nearly 80% of the settlement go to children who were younger than 18 when they were first exposed to the contaminated water.
FLINT, MI
Axios

GOP spares infrastructure defectors

The 13 House Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill aren't expected to face formal punishment from their party's leadership despite anger from some colleagues, four GOP aides tell Axios. Why it matters: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was ousted from her leadership position after voting to impeach...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

How COVID politics intruded on the Austin Veterans Day Parade

Austin's annual Veterans Day Parade has been pulled into coronavirus politics. Driving the news: Gov. Greg Abbott kicked off Tuesday by inviting veterans to convene at the state Capitol — and throwing shade on Austin for its COVID-19 restrictions. Austin Veteran Parade Foundation officials said they had to cancel the...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

America’s COVID future has arrived

The U.S. and COVID-19 are settling into a long, but hopefully manageable future together. The big picture: The worst of the pandemic is likely behind us, but the virus is here to stay. We’re entering a new phase — one in which the country’s overall experience with this virus will be less like having a heart attack, and more like managing a lifelong chronic condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

White House unveils effort to address military toxic exposures

The White House on Thursday announced a new strategy to identify and treat health issues in veterans who may have been exposed to chemical, physical and environmental hazards while serving. Why it matters: The Department of Veterans Affairs has recognized that certain illnesses present in veterans are directly caused by...
POTUS
Axios

Post-Trump GOP doctrine

Republicans — reshaped, controlled and defined by Donald Trump since 2015 — are slowly but surely charting a post-Trump ideology and platform. Why it matters: Other than conservative courts, toughness on immigration and hostility toward modern liberalism, it's been impossible to specify the core and connective ideology of Republicans under Trump.
POTUS
Axios

Trump asks appeals court to delay release of Jan. 6 records

Former President Trump on Thursday asked a federal appeals court to temporarily bar the National Archives from releasing records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Why it matters: The National Archives is expected to turn over White House call logs, draft speeches and other related documents...
POTUS
Axios

D.C. Council questions encampment pilot

Jamal Thomas, who says he’s experienced homelessness for several years, had to leave the NoMa encampment when it was cleared — and will have to leave yet another encampment in Truxton Circle if a planned permanent clearing happens on Nov. 18. Driving the news: For several hours at a D.C....
HOMELESS
Axios

Atlanta experiments with guaranteed income programs

Atlanta may soon find out as it tests two guaranteed income pilot programs, including one of the largest such tests of the program in the South. Why it matters: The initiative, led by City Council member Amir Farokhi, is at the tail-end of fundraising cash from local and national donors and is scheduled to start its work next year.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

