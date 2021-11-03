Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Ohio County

A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled in Ohio County Wednesday night.

The checkpoint is scheduled to be on Route 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department from 6:00 PM- 12:00 AM.

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting the checkpoint and say they will conduct the checkpoint to deter intoxicated driving in the area.

WV State police said the alternative routes are if traveling west, Stinger Road to Bain Street and if traveling east, Bain Street to Stinger Road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.