CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

First look: Parlor Pizza Joint to open in Des Moines

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 8 days ago

Parlor Pizza Joint opens in the Beaverdale neighborhood this Friday.

State of play: It's among the latest projects from chef Jason Simon , who is an owner of multiple popular metro restaurants such as Harbinger , Eatery A and Alba .

  • He also plans to open a taqueria coming months at 428 E. Locust St., Des Moines, where the Continental was located.

The menu: Try more than a dozen pizzas named after songs like Bob Dylan's " Rainy Day Women ." That one is topped with bacon, capicola, sauerkraut, potato and honey.

  • Starters include spicy meatballs, bacon-wrapped dates and buffalo cauliflower.
  • Plus, Parlor offers about 20 tap beers, wines and classic cocktails.

⏰ Open: Wednesday-Thursday, 2-11pm; Friday-Saturday, 11am-midnight; Sunday, 11am-8pm.

  • Happy hour: Half-priced sangria and draft beers, plus $3 pizza slices. (Daily between 2-5pm)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkn0B_0cl9emK800 Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Des Moines

The best thing we ate: Duck frites at Des Moines' Django

Linh here. I don't want to brag, but I like to think of myself as a french fry connoisseur. (Yes, McDonald's fries still slap.)If you're also a fan of golden fried potatoes, order the duck frites ($9.99) at Django.What makes them great: The hand-cut fries are cooked in duck fat, which gives them a deep, greasy goodness that other typical cooking oils can't replicate.They're also my favorite type of fry texture. Skinny with plenty of crispness and crunchy bits. The real stars are the dipping sauce choices, especially the harissa aioli, which offers some garlic tang.Plus: They're on Django's happy hour menu for $5. (They offer it all night on Tuesdays.)Open: 4-9pm, Sun-Thurs; 4-10pm, Fri-Sat; 1420 Locust St., Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Why the Keith Haring sculpture at Pappajohn Park has a new look

Some of Axios Des Moines' readers noticed that the Keith Haring sculpture in downtown Des Moines looked a bit ... different. Don't worry — the three dancing figures in Haring's "Untitled" piece didn't twist an ankle or step on a George Foreman Grill. The sculptures are wrapped in preparation for...
VISUAL ART
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines hideaway by private pond for sale for $675K

Des Moines' real estate market is starting to settle down as we head into colder temperatures. But we're still seeing rising prices and faster than average sales.If you're looking for a unique home to settle down in, check out this home for sale at 2922 Terrace Dr., sent to us by Axios Des Moines reader Dwight DuBois.Why we love it: Enjoy your own piece of nature while still getting the amenities of city living. This spacious home is hidden away in a forested area, where you'll have nearly an acre of land to yourself and a neighboring private pond.Neighborhood: South of GrandRealtor: Pennie Carroll & AssociatesSpecs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 2,128 square feet — $675KNotable features: Plenty of windows to soak in the outside, as well as a gas fireplace to cozy up beside. Photo courtesy of Dwight DuBois Photo courtesy of Dwight DuBois
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

The Des Moines metro's most popular ZIP codes

Data: Zillow; Map: Sara Wise/AxiosThe most popular Des Moines metro ZIP codes for home buyers — and scrolling dreamers — are in a mixture of the city's more affordable neighborhoods and suburbs in Polk County, according to a Zillow analysis.Why it matters: It signals what potential homebuyers want — homes in their price range and near good schools.State of play: The online real estate marketplace tracked which ZIP codes had the highest number of median website views in the Des Moines metro.The top picks were in the Beaverdale and Merle Hay areas, where homes are $250K and below.The intrigue: While Waukee and Ankeny are booming, especially for new construction, consumer demand is still high for cheaper Des Moines neighborhoods, Ted Weaver, president of Des Moines Area Association Realtors, said.They may also feed into Urbandale's school district, giving parents more choices of where to send their kids.The five most popular ZIP codes:1. 50310 — Beaverdale, median home value: $202,9852. 50265 — West Des Moines, median home value: $262,3843. 50322 — Merle Hay, Urbandale, median home value: $246,3834. 50311 — Waveland/Drake (Des Moines), median home value: $198,5355. 50312 — Ingersoll (Des Moines), median home value: $252,592
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Food & Drinks
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Des Moines, IA
Restaurants
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Axios Des Moines

New Des Moines eats: King Smoke Texas BBQ

King Smoke Texas Barbecue opened in West Des Moines about two weeks ago.Why it matters: It adds another solid BBQ option to the metro's meat repertoire.The menu: Smoked brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs and chicken are the main attractions.Sandwiches, sides and a few southern-style desserts help round out the menu.What Jason ate: "Chicky, chicky," a smoked chicken sandwich with Carolina BBQ sauce and a side of homemade chips and dip. A very satisfying lunch.🍗 3701 EP True Parkway, #400, West Des Moines.⏰ Hours: Daily from 11am-9pm, or until they sell out. A sweet extra. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
TEXAS STATE
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' Pho 515 opens expanded dining room

Pho fans, rejoice. Pho 515 officially reopened its dining room after a year of renovations and there's plenty of seating for the whole family.State of play: The popular Vietnamese restaurant inside C Fresh Market offers dine-in seating, as well as a take-out window where you can quickly order Banh Mi or a bubble tea smoothie.For dining inside, the menu still has fan favorites, including Pho Dac Biet (meat combination), com suon bi cha (rice and porkchop plate), Bò Kho (beef stew with banh mi bread) and vermicelli noodles.Open: 10am-7pm, every day except Thursdays; 801 University Ave., Des Moines. The takeout window at Pho 515. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' food truck revolution

Food trucks will be allowed at Riverview and Evelyn K. Davis parks next year under a Des Moines Parks and Recreation proposal.They'll be the first in Des Moines' 76-park system to regularly allow the vendors.State of play: Des Moines' food truck scene has grown since the city approved a pilot project in 2015 that allowed them to operate legally in a few designated spots.Over the last several months, Des Moines agreed to allow them at most special events. Polk County recently unveiled a proposal to add them to the new Lauridsen Skatepark.Be smart: Parks officials considered parking availably, nearby food options, restroom facilities and other factors in weighing which parks to allow vendors.Gray's Lake Park is the busiest in the city system, but it also has its own municipal facility where some refreshments are sold.What's next: The Parks and Recreation Board will consider approval later this month.The proposed new rules are expected to go before City Council in December, Parks director Ben Page said.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines escape room crafts scary challenges for adrenaline-seekers

If you're not done with Halloween frights — there's an escape room in Des Moines that may fill your adrenaline needs.State of play: The Slaughterhouse is known for its haunted attraction, but during the off-season, it transforms into one of the scariest and challenging escape rooms in the U.S., said owner Ian Miller.So ... how scary is it? There are warnings that your clothes may be stained, you may have to crawl in tight spaces and you'll be touched by live actors.The intrigue: Only four of 70 groups have finished the escape room so far, Miller said. But if you do finish it, you get a physical key for the second phase that's expected to open this year.What's ahead: The Slaughterhouse Level 1: Purgatory begins Nov. 5, at 500 Locust Street. Get tickets here.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Simon
Person
Bob Dylan
Axios Des Moines

Merle Hay Mall's underground secret

Merle Hay Mall has a rich history as one of the state's oldest regional shopping centers.But after 62 years of of business, there's more than meets the eye around the mall, along with some unique hidden spaces.I recently explored Merle Hay's basement, which contains 30,000 square feet of unused mall space. The moment I stepped foot inside, the area didn't look anything like I expected. It's almost an abandoned mall itself, complete with storefronts, mannequins — even remnants of a Cost Cutters.State of play: Before the area was closed off in 2000, the mall's lower level was split into two...
RETAIL
Axios Des Moines

Why Des Moines celebrates Beggars' Night

Des Moines is quirky for a plethora of reasons, but one of the most notable ones is Beggars' Night.We make kids trick or treat the night before Halloween, and they don't just get candy. They have to earn it by telling a Laffy Taffy-level joke. Flashback: The tradition stems as far back as World War II, according to the Des Moines Public Library.Back then, Des Moines' Parks and Rec Department was figuring out a way to dissuade kids from causing mayhem like breaking windows and setting things on fire.In 1938, the solution — Beggars' Night — was born. Kids wouldn't get candy unless they performed a trick or a riddle. And it tamed Halloween mischief by spacing out festivities over two days.Thought bubble: Making kids earn their candy is called Midwest humility, baby.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' East Village is getting a new bar for vinyl listening

A new, intimate cocktail bar is opening in the East Village this holiday season. Do Not Disturb is a chill hangout space where you can listen to vinyl all nightlong, said Nick Tillinghast, a partner with Des Moines Does Things. It's inspired by Japanese listening bars.Details: The 1,200-square-foot bar will serve simple, classic cocktails and plenty of Negronis and Highballs.Expect food pop-ups with local chefs after the bar opens.Marv's and Vinyl Cup Records are partners in the effort and will help spin tunes.The big picture: Des Moines Does Things, the hospitality group behind the bar, is making a big splash in Des Moines' night life scene, opening four craft cocktail spots in the last five years.It operates Hello, Marjorie, Bellhop, Hello Darling and the new Secret Admirer bar.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

What the Midwest Regional Rail Plan could mean for Des Moines travel

A newly released plan from the Federal Railroad Administration would allow Des Moines residents to travel via train to Chicago or Omaha, Nebraska.Why it matters: Traveling from Des Moines to other states without a car isn't easy. This dream proposal by the federal transportation agency helps take us a step closer to better commutes.Zoom out: The Midwest Regional Rail Plan would make Chicago the hub of the Midwest, with four pillar locations — Twin Cities, Detroit, St. Louis, and Indianapolis — that would have high frequency service.A new route from Chicago goes through the Quad Cities — and then Des Moines and Omaha.Yes, but: Don't book that trip just yet. As the Chicago Tribune notes, the concept is only in the early stages and is intended to be a 40-year framework.It also depends on state and federal funding.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Food Drink#Parlor Pizza Joint#Harbinger#Continental
Axios Des Moines

Developer plans townhomes to replace troubled Des Moines bar

A developer is building luxury townhomes in Des Moines' southside with plans to get rid of a local bar that has troubled police. What's happening: Adam Sieren, owner of Premier Construction Services, told Axios he's building at least 18 townhomes in the area by High Dive bar along Indianola Rd. and SW 7th St. He plans on demolishing the bar's property before the end of the year.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
574
Followers
429
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

Comments / 0

Community Policy