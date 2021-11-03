First look: Parlor Pizza Joint to open in Des Moines

Parlor Pizza Joint opens in the Beaverdale neighborhood this Friday.

You'll soon be able to order Detroit-style pies in the spot where a Saint's Pub and Patio was previously located, 4041 Urbandale Ave in Des Moines.

State of play: It's among the latest projects from chef Jason Simon , who is an owner of multiple popular metro restaurants such as Harbinger , Eatery A and Alba .

He also plans to open a taqueria coming months at 428 E. Locust St., Des Moines, where the Continental was located.

The menu: Try more than a dozen pizzas named after songs like Bob Dylan's " Rainy Day Women ." That one is topped with bacon, capicola, sauerkraut, potato and honey.

Starters include spicy meatballs, bacon-wrapped dates and buffalo cauliflower.

Plus, Parlor offers about 20 tap beers, wines and classic cocktails.

⏰ Open: Wednesday-Thursday, 2-11pm; Friday-Saturday, 11am-midnight; Sunday, 11am-8pm.

Happy hour: Half-priced sangria and draft beers, plus $3 pizza slices. (Daily between 2-5pm)

Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios