Minnesota charges new fees for driving test no-shows

Aspiring Minnesota motorists who skip their driving test appointment should be prepared to pay up.

What's new: Starting this month, the state Driver and Vehicle Services division will charge a $20 no-show fee for missed road test appointments.

Why it matters: DVS has struggled to meet the demand in recent years, leading to long waits for the tests needed to obtain a license.

Still, roughly 15% of people failed to show up for their scheduled tests between July through September. That's 6,000 appointment slots that could have gone to someone else.

Be smart: You can change or cancel an appointment up to 24 hours in advance with no penalty. You can make or change your slot at drive.mn.gov .