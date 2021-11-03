CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota charges new fees for driving test no-shows

By Torey Van Oot
 8 days ago
Data: Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Aspiring Minnesota motorists who skip their driving test appointment should be prepared to pay up.

What's new: Starting this month, the state Driver and Vehicle Services division will charge a $20 no-show fee for missed road test appointments.

Why it matters: DVS has struggled to meet the demand in recent years, leading to long waits for the tests needed to obtain a license.

  • Still, roughly 15% of people failed to show up for their scheduled tests between July through September. That's 6,000 appointment slots that could have gone to someone else.

Be smart: You can change or cancel an appointment up to 24 hours in advance with no penalty. You can make or change your slot at drive.mn.gov .

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

