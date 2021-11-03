Polk County officials work to open sobering center
Polk County leaders want to open a sobering center for people facing addiction in the metro, Angela Connolly, chairperson of the county board of supervisors, told Axios this week.
Why it matters: It's a place for law enforcement to take people for help rather than to an emergency room or jail.
- Similar centers in other states have been credited with helping reduce homelessness and incarceration rates, while simultaneously saving taxpayer money .
How it works: Sobering centers are designed to integrate social services with physical and mental health assistance.
- Clients are generally at the centers for less than 24 hours , unlike detoxification centers and sober living houses that can provide longer-term residential settings.
The big picture: Sobering centers have been around for decades .
- Criminal justice reform advocacy is helping to drive recent interest in the centers, according to the California Health Care Foundation , which is working to expand programs.
What's next: County officials are working with Broadlawns Medical Center and other partners to identify a location and funding sources, Connolly said. Expect updates in coming months.
- "We are working very hard to make this a reality ASAP," she said.
