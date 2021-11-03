Polk County officials work to open sobering center

Polk County leaders want to open a sobering center for people facing addiction in the metro, Angela Connolly, chairperson of the county board of supervisors, told Axios this week.

Why it matters: It's a place for law enforcement to take people for help rather than to an emergency room or jail.

Similar centers in other states have been credited with helping reduce homelessness and incarceration rates, while simultaneously saving taxpayer money .

How it works: Sobering centers are designed to integrate social services with physical and mental health assistance.

Clients are generally at the centers for less than 24 hours , unlike detoxification centers and sober living houses that can provide longer-term residential settings.

The big picture: Sobering centers have been around for decades .

Criminal justice reform advocacy is helping to drive recent interest in the centers, according to the California Health Care Foundation , which is working to expand programs.

What's next: County officials are working with Broadlawns Medical Center and other partners to identify a location and funding sources, Connolly said. Expect updates in coming months.