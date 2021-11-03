CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, IA

Polk County officials work to open sobering center

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 8 days ago
Polk County leaders want to open a sobering center for people facing addiction in the metro, Angela Connolly, chairperson of the county board of supervisors, told Axios this week.

Why it matters: It's a place for law enforcement to take people for help rather than to an emergency room or jail.

How it works: Sobering centers are designed to integrate social services with physical and mental health assistance.

  • Clients are generally at the centers for less than 24 hours , unlike detoxification centers and sober living houses that can provide longer-term residential settings.

The big picture: Sobering centers have been around for decades .

  • Criminal justice reform advocacy is helping to drive recent interest in the centers, according to the California Health Care Foundation , which is working to expand programs.

What's next: County officials are working with Broadlawns Medical Center and other partners to identify a location and funding sources, Connolly said. Expect updates in coming months.

  • "We are working very hard to make this a reality ASAP," she said.

Axios Des Moines

Downtown Des Moines foot traffic declines from July rebound

Data: Placer.ai via the Greater Des Moines Partnership; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDowntown Des Moines foot traffic topped pre-pandemic levels for the first time in July, according to data tracked by Placer.ai and provided to us by the Greater Des Moines Partnership.Yes, but: The counts tumbled again in September by more than 17%.That's linked with the prevalence of the Delta variant, Tiffany Tauscheck, the partnership's COO, told Axios.Between the lines: More workers were returning to the office in the summer after vaccines had become widely available, Tauscheck said.The relaunch of events like Iowa Cubs games and farmers markets were also contributing factors to the July increase, she noted.What's ahead: Foot traffic will exceed pre-pandemic levels again in coming months, she predicts.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' driving shortage costs customers and businesses

Multiple transit officials around the metro are warning that a shortage of drivers is causing big headaches for businesses and governments.Why it matters: If you haven't experienced it already, expect to see longer waits and/or higher costs for things like delivery and ride-sharing services.Problems are expected to compound in coming weeks due to holiday activities.The big picture: The U.S. is experiencing a historic shortfall of 80,000 drivers, the American Trucking Associations said in a statement last week. The national crunch is due in part to a broader labor shortage during the pandemic.Uber and Lyft drivers were roughly 40% below capacity...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines City Council and top departments struggle with diversity

The lack of diversity among Des Moines' top city leadership has recently generated conversation, including among readers on development forum UrbanDSM.Why it matters: The inclusion of underrepresented perspectives in government leads to better outcomes and policies, according to Inclusive America, a nonprofit that tracks demographics of appointed political positions. By the numbers: Roughly 88% of the Des Moines government's full-time staff members and 89% of Polk County's are white, according to data obtained by Axios through public record requests.Meanwhile, just over 79% of the county's adult population is white, according to 2020 census figures.Between the lines: Polk County is in the process of creating a new diversity and inclusion specialist position to help improve its recruitment and retention among workers of color, Jon Cahill, a spokesperson for the supervisors, told Axios.Des Moines will unveil a workforce equity plan in coming months, Manisha Paudel, the city's chief equity officer, said.Thought bubble: Some of this is up to voters.Of the 21 leaders represented in a city photo chart, seven of them are elected.Of note: A photo of Paudel, who is originally from Nepal, hasn't been uploaded to the city chart.
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Some disruptors at Des Moines City Council meetings face consequences

City and school board meetings across the Des Moines metro have seen disruptions and threats recently, but consequences vary by location.What's happening: Des Moines has pursued violations against at least four people at recent City Council meetings, court records show.But there haven't been any arrests or trespass warnings stemming from unruly behavior at Ankeny School Board meetings, school and police officials told Axios last week.Why it matters: Going after disruptors can be legally tricky. Ankeny School Board member Lori Lovstad told Jason school officials could face blowback from some groups who argue that the district is trying to silence their...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines election: Your 1-minute voting guide

Election Day is finally upon us. Here's a one-minute cheat sheet of what you need to know to vote Tuesday.🗳️ Where to vote: You can look up your polling place on the Secretary of State's website.✉️ If you requested a mail-in ballot that you haven't yet returned, it's too late to send it by mail. Either drop it off at your county’s Election Office before polls close or surrender it at your polling place and vote in person.What to bring: You will need to show a government-issued ID, like a driver's license or passport. Find an approved list here.⏰ When...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios

Worker claims cost Des Moines nearly $1.4 million

Des Moines has settled nearly $1.4 million in worker claims since May, according to documents obtained by Axios through public record requests. Here are the latest legal claims settled for over $1,000 since our last report:. Workers compensation. Darryl Elswick: $525,000 linked with a workers compensation claim from 2017 that...
POLITICS
Axios Des Moines

Polk County to expand COVID vaccine outreach to kids

Polk County will launch a COVID-19 outreach program aimed at getting kids vaccinated in coming weeks, according to a resolution supervisors approved Tuesday.It'll cost around $75,000 and could include incentives like gift cards, movie passes or inflatable games.Why it matters: Kids accounted for more than 25% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S., as of Oct. 21. Yet many parents remain hesitant of the vaccine, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and a recent Ipsos poll. State of play: Polk County has so far spent $466,020 on COVID-19 media outreach and promotions and another $594,047 on incentives using federal...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Axios

Des Moines' pandemic Halloween guidance, then and now

Just a year ago, Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie and local health officials held a press conference urging families to avoid Beggars' Night festivities during the pandemic or, at the very least, abide by some general guidelines:. No-treat handling. The goods were to be left on a table or delivered...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines, IA
ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

