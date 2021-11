This week has been a volatile one for investors in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). Shares of Coinbase were bid up ahead of earnings on Monday and Tuesday, in anticipation of some strong numbers. The cryptocurrency market appeared to have priced in some serious outperformance this past quarter. Indeed, given the rise of various meme tokens and alt coins in recent months, such expectations appear to have been rational.

