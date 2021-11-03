CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screen Time with Metro Council member Tanaka Vercher

By Nate Rau
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago

Metro Council member Tanaka Vercher has focused much of her second term on pushing for new infrastructure in her district and fighting for a pause on approving massive multi-family...

www.axios.com

Henry County Daily Herald

City residents select mayors, council members

McDONOUGH — Voters across Henry County cast their ballots in several municipal elections Tuesday. In the McDonough mayoral race, Sandra Vincent earned 1,338 votes while Craig Elrod picked up 861 votes. Tony Brown earned 365 votes. Longtime McDonough Mayor Billy Copeland chose not to run for re-election to the seat.
Salem News Online

New EP council member

Mayor Trent Conaway swore in Thomas Anthony Povenski, Jr. to council Thursday evening to fill the vacant council seat left by Alan Cohen. Runner up with the second most votes, Jessica Rocco congratulated Povenski. Rocco will be sworn in at a later date since she won one of 3 council seats during the general election. (Salem News photo by Danielle Garner)
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
Axios

Michigan city elects an all-Muslim city council

Residents of Hamtramck, Michigan, elected a Muslim mayor and an all-Muslim city council last week, a testament to the city's changing demographics, the Detroit Free Press reports. Why it matters: It is likely the first U.S. city to elect a Muslim mayor and an all-Muslim city council, the Council on...
KIMA TV

Council member vs. former council member for Selah district 1

YAKIMA -- It's council member vs former councilmember for the district one Selah seat. Kevin Wickenhagen and Diane Underwood, both see restoring confidence between city leaders and the community after much controversy last year and managing the city's growth as key issues facing Selah. "One of the biggest challenges is...
Canton Repository

Longtime Louisville City Council member Guiley ousted

LOUISVILLE – A clash on City Council earlier this year culminated with voters rejecting Councilman Richard Guiley's quest for a fifth term. In a three-candidate race for one of two available City Council seats, Guiley finished last Tuesday, according to unofficial returns from the Stark County Board of Elections. The new City Council member will be a newcomer, Jim Taylor.
2021 Metro Council redistricting process

Which scenario do you most prefer? Why? Share your thoughts with Metro Council to help guide their decision. Comment by Sunday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Metro is asking for feedback on five redistricting scenarios, or new district boundary maps. These scenarios were chosen by the Metro Council Subcommittee on Redistricting, based on feedback about redistricting criteria and priorities for the region from community members and groups.
mainstreet-nashville.com

Metro Council members rebuke state's attempt to ‘limit Metro's authority’

Twenty-four members of the Metro Council are calling for the Metro government to review the actions of the state legislature and prepare for possible legal action. Last week the state legislature passed sweeping legislation changing the powers of local governments and private entities to impose mandates and restrictions related to the coronavirus. The catch-all bill bans local governments from instituting mask mandates, prohibits public and private entities from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and changes how local health departments and health care providers can respond to the virus.
newbritainindependent.com

Council Republicans to Appoint Mattabassett Board Members

In its first meeting, the new Republican-dominated City Council is to appoint two Republicans to the Mattabassett District Commission. The Mattabassett District is a regional wastewater authority, in which New Britain is included, along with Berlin, Cromwell and Middletown. In a resolution on the Council’s November 10, 2021 agenda, Ald....
wdrb.com

Metro Council member says Smoketown targeted for new community grocery store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A year after the Metro Council set aside $3.5 million for a grocery in an underserved area, the city is in talks to bring a store to the Smoketown neighborhood, according to Metro Council member Jecorey Arthur. “I'm proud to say that negotiations for that store...
monvalleyindependent.com

Incoming Charleroi council members to weigh in on new budget

Charleroi Borough will dive into its 2022 budget next week, but not before seeking input from incoming council members. A political newcomer, Joe Smith, was the top vote getter Tuesday in a race for four open seats on Charleroi Borough Council. Larry Celaschi will also return to council chambers along with incumbents Paul Pivovarnik and Jeannine Motycki.
theadvocate.com

$73M in one-time pandemic aid OK'd by East Baton Rouge Metro Council. Where's it going?

How Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wants to spend the second round of federal aid from the American Rescue Plan received the full blessing of the Metro Council on Thursday — with $20 million of the $73 million in one-time funds earmarked for flood prevention. The allocation for additional improvements to...
Marin Independent Journal

Novato City Council appoints new member to vacancy

The Novato City Council has appointed a Hamilton resident to fill its vacant seat representing District 5. The council selected Mark Milberg to represent the district in the southeastern area of the city. Milberg, 61, is a manager at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and has served on the Novato Citizens Finance Advisory/Oversight Committee since 2018.
