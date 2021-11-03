CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota sports misery, in music video form

By Nick Halter
 8 days ago
Thirty years of Minnesota sports misery is summed up in a 4-minute music video by friends Luke Thompson and Becky Schneider.

  • From Gary Anderson's missed field goal in 1999 to the Twins playoffs woes against the Yankees, the video, titled " One Before I Die ," has all the hits.

Yes, but: We'd be remiss not to mention that the Minnesota Lynx have won four WNBA Championships between 2011 and 2017.

  • Plus, both the Minnesota Gophers and UMD Bulldogs have won NCAA hockey titles since the 1991 Twins World Series.

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wedding of popular Minnesota vloggers 'Squirmy and Grubs' featured in music video

Having amassed nearly 900,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel, Minnesota vloggers Shane and Hannah Burcaw have been expanding their disability advocacy to new mediums. For their latest endeavor, the "interabled" couple (Shane has a disability, Hannah doesn't), shares its story through an innovative pop song created by, and for, people in the disability community.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

The Chet Holmgren show begins

Chet Holmgren, the 7-foot-tall freshman from Minneapolis, has quickly become the center of attention in college basketball. Driving the news: The Minnehaha Academy alum is a USA Today preseason All-American for the No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs. Gonzaga beat Dixie State last night in its season opener. Holmgren had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. Flashback: Holmgren is trying to do what his former Minnehaha Academy teammate, Jalen Suggs, fell short of accomplishing last year: Winning an NCAA title for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs lost in the NCAA championship game. What they're saying: The Athletic's Dana O'Neill calls Holmgren a "unicorn" — a skinny giant who can handle the ball, shoot 3-pointers and block shots. He is also a likely top 3 pick in next spring's NBA draft.
AllHuskers

Week 11 CFB TV Depth Chart: Nebraska on Bye Again

Another bye week for Nebraska means nowhere to rank the guaranteed single-digit game. Most matchups has a link to the new Fanalytix application where you can see a visual image of the game at a glance and drill down to individual plays and scores that are updated live as the game is played.  A ...
Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

