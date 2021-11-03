Minnesota sports misery, in music video form
Thirty years of Minnesota sports misery is summed up in a 4-minute music video by friends Luke Thompson and Becky Schneider.
- From Gary Anderson's missed field goal in 1999 to the Twins playoffs woes against the Yankees, the video, titled " One Before I Die ," has all the hits.
Yes, but: We'd be remiss not to mention that the Minnesota Lynx have won four WNBA Championships between 2011 and 2017.
- Plus, both the Minnesota Gophers and UMD Bulldogs have won NCAA hockey titles since the 1991 Twins World Series.
