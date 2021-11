Fastest-ever ramp to one billion gigabytes of data under management. WekaIO (Weka), the data platform for AI, announced it has surpassed an Exabyte of data under management with its innovative storage architecture that delivers the highest performance for the most data-intensive workloads with simplicity at scale in the cloud or on-premises. Built from the ground up, Weka’s achievement was realized in less than 7 years since the company’s launch, making it the fastest to reach Exascale of any storage vendor on the market .

