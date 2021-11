State Representative Donald Raleigh, Circle Pines Republican, says he’ll introduce a bill to protect the privacy of those who speak at school board meetings. Some school boards ask people to disclose their home address or other contact information, most notably in Mankato where there’s been ongoing controversy over that requirement, amid heated discussions over masks and other COVID precautions. Representative Raleigh says his bill will “make sure that parents engaged in the process of helping shape education policy… do not fall victim to some of the despicable intimidation tactics that have been deployed against others around the country.” Mankato School Board Chair Jodi Sapp contends additional rules were needed to restore civility and allow the board to do its regular work.

MANKATO, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO