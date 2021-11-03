CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA News: Sixers Unhappy With Latest Move By Disgruntled Franchise Star

By Joseph Patrick
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrustration is undoubtedly mounting on the Philadelphia 76ers' side as they try to mend fences with disgruntled star Ben Simmons. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old appears to prefer to address his mental health issues without the Sixers' help. Rather than allow Philly to help him get over his alleged mental health...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 3

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramona Shelburne
Person
Ben Simmons
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Would Do 1 Ben Simmons Trade ‘Right Away’

Charles Barkley is a fan of one blockbuster Ben Simmons trade proposal that’s been floated by many NBA fans. The Philadelphia 76ers guard wants out. He’s reportedly been pushing for a trade all offseason and he’s not currently suiting up for the Sixers. While Simmons reported to practice earlier this month, he says he’s not ready to play for the team.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Doc Rivers player thinks Ben Simmons is being an ‘a–hole’

One former NBA star who played for Doc Rivers thinks that Ben Simmons is being a real piece of work. Retired Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce appeared this week on fellow C’s legend Cedric Maxwell’s self-titled podcast for CLNS Media and touched on the Simmons situation in Philadelphia. Pierce played for Sixers coach Doc Rivers for several years, including on the Celtics’ 2008 title team.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Sixers#Nba News#Philly#Nbpa#Espn
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown traded to Sixers in S.S.’s latest piece

The recent rumblings surrounding the Boston Celtics has been the report that Brad Stevens and co. have reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers in regard to the availability of estranged All-Star, Ben Simmons, who is actually rumored to be interested in such a move, per a league source (subscription required).
NBA
firstsportz.com

Kyrie Irving Trade: Brooklyn Nets’ star Being Pushed to Philadelphia 76ers by NBA Executives as per Latest Reports

The Brooklyn Nets want Kyrie Irving “gone” and this time for good. The Nets star hasn’t played a single match this season due to his adamant stance over not taking the COVID vaccination. Irving signed a $136 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets for 4 years that give him $34 Million every year but so far he has been anything but serviceable to the Nets.
NBA
The Big Lead

Doc Rivers Has Had It With This Nonsense

Ben Simmons doesn't want to be with the Philadelphia 76ers and refuses to do anything more than the absolute bare minimum or pretend to care about making things work with the only NBA team he's ever know. People can project deeper meaning onto the situation through the lens of player empowerment or any other high-minded idea but the truth of the matter remains quite simple. Doc Rivers' job is to figure out a way to get his team over the hump and into the NBA Finals during Joel Embiid's prime. Realistic hope of Simmons serving an on-court purpose has apparently all but evaporated and though his the defensive stalwart's trade value is diminishing in real time, there are still some teams who will offer meaningful pieces in the hope greener pastures yield sunnier days.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Dwight Howard comments about Ben Simmons’ situation

Los Angeles Lakers big man, Dwight Howard, had some interesting comments about the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons’ situation. “Well you know, I felt like a part of me, I could see that in being as far as what happened with was happening with Ben when I was in Orlando,” Howard said in an interview with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report. “It was some similar things happening. Now I just didn’t like the fact that whatever was going on on the inside had to be made public knowledge. Obviously, I’m there with Ben a lot, he’s one of my closest friends so I was upset to hear all the things that was being said about him… When we played the Hawks and we lost, I was upset at Ben on that play. I wanted him to dunk the ball, tear a rim down, but he didn’t do it and it wasn’t just his fault. So my thing was we can’t just blame him.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy