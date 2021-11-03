KOXE Conducting Thermal Underwear Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An investigation into whether teachers in Colorado Springs taped masks onto students’ faces. The Academy School District 20 says four teachers at Chinook Trail Middle School did not tape the masks on the students themselves, but say the teachers directed the students to do so. (credit: CBS) The district adds they determined the students believed they were supposed to tape the masks on their faces. The district says they were first made aware of the allegations in mid-October. Officials say more than 100 students and 10 teachers were interviewed by human resources, security and legal counsel. “We are disappointed, both by the decisions made and the outcome of the investigation. More importantly, we are disappointed this event led to learning and social and emotional impacts to our students and their families,” the school stated in a letter sent to families. Specific details about any consequences the teachers might face were not revealed, although officials say the teachers and leadership met with the students to talk about the situation. The school vows to “do better.”

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO