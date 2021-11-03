CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No students aboard school bus in serious Pasco County crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was hurt after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Pasco County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on State Road 52 and Old Tampa Bay Drive shortly after 6 a.m. No students were on the bus when the incident occurred.

Eagle 8 flew over the scene and saw a badly-damaged vehicle and bumper-to-bumper traffic on State Road 52. WFLA’s Deanne King says the eastbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated.

