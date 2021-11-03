No students aboard school bus in serious Pasco County crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least one person was hurt after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Pasco County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on State Road 52 and Old Tampa Bay Drive shortly after 6 a.m. No students were on the bus when the incident occurred.

Eagle 8 flew over the scene and saw a badly-damaged vehicle and bumper-to-bumper traffic on State Road 52. WFLA’s Deanne King says the eastbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.