A 2k Pound Tungsten Cube NFT Sold For $250K, After A Meme Turned Into Reality

Tungsten is one of the heaviest elements: A 4-inch block of the metal, which can easily fit in the palm of your hand, weighs a shocking 41 pounds. Something about picking up a cube feels like it violates the rules of physics, and to show off this property, a company called Midwest Tungsten Service sells them in sizes ranging from 1 centimeter ($19.99) to 4 inches ($2,999.99). Recently, these novelty items have become a hot commodity—driven largely by interest from cryptocurrency enthusiasts. A combination of memes from crypto-influencers, a joke about a supply shortage, and the bizarre speculative energy around collectibles that permeates the crypto-community in general have conspired to generate an incredible surge of orders. Amid this fervor, which began in mid-October, some of Midwest Tungsten’s more popular cube sizes have sold out. One might reasonably wonder: What is going on?

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO