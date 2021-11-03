CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

A 2k Pound Tungsten Cube NFT Sold For $250K, After A Meme Turned Into Reality

By Anjali Kochhar
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decentralized organization (DAO) has purchased an NFT that represents a 2k pond tungsten cube for a whopping amount of $250K. Citing the auction details, The Block noted that Tungsten DAO, which includes notable pseudonymous NFT collector Vincent Van Dough, bought the NFT for 56.9 ETH ($250,000) and 10% of this...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

The A to Z of Ethereum, NFT market, and the Tungsten cube bubble

Tungsten – A word that people from the space seldom resonated with has now become the talk of the crypto-town owing to its intriguing and fascinating features. The cube being talked about is merely 14 inches in size and is made of tungsten. However, it weighs a ton [approximately 907 kg.] due to the density of the metal.
CURRENCIES
mobilesyrup.com

One-ton tungsten cube sold to crypto investors for $250,000

The biggest tungsten cube ever to be manufactured has been sold to a crypto investor group by the name of TungstenDAO for the whopping price of roughly $250,000 (about $311,000 CAD). Manufactured by Willowbrook, Illinois’ Midwest Tungsten Service, the tungsten cube was made as a part meme and part experiment....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
beincrypto.com

1,784 Pound Tungsten Cube NFT ‘Blurring the Line Between Digital and Physical’

With dog-themed meme coins and rug-pulled TV show tokens, cryptocurrencies want to attach themselves to cultural phenomena. More rare, however, is the link between physical items and cryptocurrency. This article dives into the latest tungsten cube craze. Are you interested in owning a cube made of tungsten? The rare-earth metal...
MARKETS
NBC News

Crypto Twitter is obsessed with tungsten cubes

They may not be able to pinpoint why they're so obsessed with these dense metal cubes, but crypto enthusiasts can agree on one thing: Holding a tungsten cube is an experience like no other. In the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency world has become obsessed with the cube's tangible density.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
GQMagazine

How Did Cubes of Solid Tungsten Become A Trophy for Cryptocurrency Bros?

Tungsten is one of the heaviest elements: A 4-inch block of the metal, which can easily fit in the palm of your hand, weighs a shocking 41 pounds. Something about picking up a cube feels like it violates the rules of physics, and to show off this property, a company called Midwest Tungsten Service sells them in sizes ranging from 1 centimeter ($19.99) to 4 inches ($2,999.99). Recently, these novelty items have become a hot commodity—driven largely by interest from cryptocurrency enthusiasts. A combination of memes from crypto-influencers, a joke about a supply shortage, and the bizarre speculative energy around collectibles that permeates the crypto-community in general have conspired to generate an incredible surge of orders. Amid this fervor, which began in mid-October, some of Midwest Tungsten’s more popular cube sizes have sold out. One might reasonably wonder: What is going on?
ECONOMY
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubes#The Cube#Nft#Block#Eth#Mts Store#Coin Center#Bloomberg
Creative Bloq

The most expensive NFT ever sold has a surprising secret

NFTs have been taking the internet by storm as of late, with their extortionate asking prices and quirky designs. But one supposedly just sold for $532M and we can't quite wrap our head around it. The 8-bit art style called CryptoPunk has been incredibly popular in the world of NFTs,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

CryptoPunk NFT 'Accidentally' Sold For $19K Instead Of $19M

A CryptoPunk NFT was sold for just $19,400 in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in what looks to be a “fat finger” trade. What Happened: Earlier today, CryptoPunk 7557 sold for 4.44 ETH, which was barely a fraction of its true value. This particular CryptoPunk was part of a collection of 55...
MARKETS
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS
seattlemet.com

This Month in Seattle Tech: Xbox Turns a Mini Fridge Meme into Reality

Memes are known for generating likes and rushes of dopamine, but Xbox is proving that they can also develop products. This October, Microsoft’s Redmond-based gaming brand fully embraced a long-running internet joke by releasing a mini fridge made in the image of its Series X console. What started as an idea on Twitter has spawned a three-dimensional appliance that will occupy store shelves and delivery trucks in the months to come. It wasn’t a traditional product rollout. “This was definitely a career first,” says Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox Games Marketing.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
CNET

This CryptoPunk NFT just sold for $530 million. Kind of

It's the most expensive NFT ever sold, at least on paper. On Thursday, someone bought a CryptoPunk NFT, or nonfungible token, for 124,457 ethereum -- about $532 million. However, as is often the case in NFTs and cryptocurrency, things aren't exactly what they seem. Whoever is behind the transaction, they...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Hackernoon

Turning 2k to 2M in 16 Months: My Story on Branding, Opportunities, and Technical Analyses

In 2018 I had nothing, I had returned from Bali with ZERO in savings, I went there with $10,000 a few months earlier thinking I was some god-tier trader who would be able to just keep growing and growing my capital. I decided to make a big pivot and focus on the bigger picture, I stopped trading on a daily basis, I focused my time on researching projects for their underlying technology and use cases. I started a research project called ‘Papercoins’, we would write and design one-page summaries and reports for cryptocurrency projects. I would cold message 20-40 projects a day, offering this service in return for ETH.
MARKETS
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
The Independent

Terry Crews faces backlash for involvement in Amazon commercial: ‘This is deranged man’

Terry Crews is facing backlash for playing an Amazon warehouse worker in the company’s recent TikTok advertisement. Earlier this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a 30-second video with his 20 million followers on the video sharing platform TikTok.“I heard that Amazon was hiring a bajillion people and thought I’d take a look for myself,” Crews says at the beginning of the ad. In the video, Crews can be seen performing tasks and giving everybody an apparent inside look at what it’s like to work at an Amazon warehouse. Towards the end, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star reveals that Amazon employees are...
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

Delivery drivers for a contractor serving companies like Walmart say their tips are reportedly being stolen to cover part of their guaranteed wages

Point Pickup is siphoning tips to go toward paying drivers' guaranteed wages, Motherboard reports. The delivery contractor, which works with retailers like Walmart, has reportedly denied the claims. One Point Pickup driver told Motherboard she saw a decrease of $400 per week in her pay. A delivery contractor that works...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy