Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street awaits Fed decision after another record day. U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day November meeting. Central bankers will almost certainly announce they're reducing the amount of bonds they buy each month. The Fed's extraordinary Covid-era monetary policies also include near-zero interest rates, and investors will be looking for signals on when the cost of borrowing may be going up.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO