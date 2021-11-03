Marriott posts quarterly profit as leisure travel boosts demand

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled as occupancy rates across its hotels improved with vaccinations encouraging more people to resume leisure travel after nearly two years.

The company’s net income rose to $220 million, or 67 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $100 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)