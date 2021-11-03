CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Marriott posts quarterly profit as leisure travel boosts demand

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled as occupancy rates across its hotels improved with vaccinations encouraging more people to resume leisure travel after nearly two years.

The company’s net income rose to $220 million, or 67 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $100 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ashwini Raj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Yeti shares up premarket after earnings beat and raised guidance

Yeti Holdings Inc. shares jumped 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the maker of cups and coolers for outdoor activities beat estimates for the third quarter and raised its guidance. The company posted net income of $52.9 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $51.4 million, or 58 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 64 cents, ahead of the 60 cent FactSet consensus. Sales rose to $362.6 million from $294.6 million a year ago, also ahead of the $358 million FactSet consensus. "While we are not immune to the confluence of supply chain disruptions and cost pressures that are pervasive in the market, our team's ongoing execution has supported our ability to once again raise both our top and bottom line outlooks for the year," said CEO Matt Reintjes in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year sales to grow 28% to 29%, compared with prior guidance of up 26% to 28%. It expects full-year adjusted EPS of $2.51 to $2.53, compared with prior guidance of $2.42 to $2.46. Shares have gained 51% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Brazil's JBS posts Q3 net gain of $1.38 bln, above expectations

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor JBS SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net income of 7.58 billion reais ($1.38 billion), above the average of analysts’ estimates at 5.68 billion reais, according to a financial statement. JBS said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure#Hotels
Reuters

Russia's Alrosa posts profit jump on recovering diamond demand

MOSCOW (Reuters) - State-controlled Russian diamond producer Alrosa on Thursday said recovering sales helped it to more than triple third-quarter net profit to 25 billion roubles ($354 million). The world’s largest producer of rough diamonds, which competes with Anglo American unit De Beers, is gradually restoring output after last year’s...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.36% to $285.32 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.82% to 4,646.71 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.66% to 36,079.94. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $10.33 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Benzinga

Berkshire Grey Stock Gains After Q3 Results; Accumulates Orders

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) reported third-quarter revenue of $18.8 million, missing the consensus of $19.56 million. Revenue improved 750% year-over-year and 317% sequentially. Orders since inception totaled $184 million, including orders received in early October. The company had received $70 million in new orders in 2021 year-to-date. The company's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Tapestry stock jumps after earnings beat, raised outlook and new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased demand. Separately, the company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 2 slipped to $226.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $231.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 70 cents. Sales grew 26.3% to $1.48 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.44 billion, as Coach sales rose 27% to $1.11 billion, Kate Spade sales increased 25% to $299.5 million and Stuart Weitzman sales grew 18% to $66.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35 and its revenue outlook to "approaching" $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Unified approach needed to deal with COVID-19, says AirAsia Group CEO

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Governments around the world need to look at unified approaches to managing COVID-19, the Group Chief Executive of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd Tony Fernandes said at the APEC CEO Summit. Fernandes said leaders in the Asia-Pacific region were being "over-sensitive" with COVID-19 and needed to be braver and more standardised in dealing with the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) dropped 0.96% to $335.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.60% to 15,886.54 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.96 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

RingCentral stock rallies 20% after Q3 results top Wall Street views

RingCentral Inc. shares rallied 20% in the extended session Tuesday after the cloud-based communications company reported adjusted third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the results "outstanding," and raised guidance for the year. RingCentral said it lost $147 million, or $1.60 a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 36 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $415 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected RingCentral to report adjusted EPS of 33 cents a share on sales of $393 million. RingCentral raised its 2021 revenue guidance to a range between $1.580 billion and $1.581 billion, which would represent annual growth between 33% and 34%. That's up from a prior range of revenue between $1.539 billion and $1.545 billion. RingCentral also announced that Chief Financial Officer Mitesh Dhruv will be stepping down, remaining as CFO through the end of the year. The company will consider internal and external candidates to replace Dhruv, it said.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

221K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy