When the members of Salomon’s athlete team first envisioned the QST line six years ago, they had a simple goal. Instead of resort-specific skis that are a bear to muscle around in the backcountry, or backcountry-specific skis that skitter nervously on resort hardpack, what if they built a line of skis that was versatile enough for all skiing? The resulting QST line, currently in its third generation, was born. Now you can carve stable turns on resort groomers and float around in the backcountry on one set of madly capable skis. Simply put, they’re the most versatile skis around. Today there’s a QST for every type of skier with a penchant for exploration. But as hard as it is to go wrong, picking a ski can still be tricky.

SPORTS ・ 16 DAYS AGO