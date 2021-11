Forum brings together citizens, scientists, planners, business owners and more. Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. — VIRTUAL — In a rapidly changing global climate, rural New England has been highlighted as one of the nation’s most climate-resilient regions and should expect climate-related in-migration over the next several decades. With its many amenities in a mostly rural setting, the Upper Valley should expect its share of this influx. How can this change benefit our region and its people? What do we need to do and plan for now to make that happen?

