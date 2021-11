Ubiquitous dating app Tinder has hired its first ever content executive, Variety can report exclusively. After getting its feet wet with the successful “Swipe Night,” an interactive series where users choose plot outcomes, Tinder has recruited former NBCUniversal exec Jaime Freedman as vice president of content. Freedman will be responsible for building out a strategy that will feed current and future “shared experiences” across the company, leadership said on Tuesday. This type of programming lives in Tinder’s Explore section, which encourages romantic matches and professional networking. Freedman will also build a team dedicated to timely, relevant and localized content-based experiences. “Gen Z is...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO