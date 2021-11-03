Amgen Q3 Earnings Saved By Higher Volumes Despite Pricing Pressure On Some Drugs

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.29% to 35,975.64 while the NASDAQ rose 0.74% to 15,737.91. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,655.48. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,647,740 cases with around 780,230 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,401,670 cases and 462,180 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,911,380 COVID-19 cases with 610,080 deaths. In total, there were at least 252,321,250 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,092,080 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

