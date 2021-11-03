CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why the Fed may be able to wind down emergency stimulus without making investors panic

KMJ
 10 days ago

Stocks continue to hit new all-time highs even as the Federal Reserve prepares to pull back on some of the extraordinary stimulus measures it put in place when the Covid-19 pandemic ground the US economy to a halt in March 2020. Fed chair Jerome Powell is widely expected to...

www.kmjnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Varney: Today’s inflation means trouble is coming

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney sounds the alarm on inflation as "trouble" brews for the U.S. economy, arguing it’s the Federal Reserve’s job to get it "under control." STUART VARNEY: There’s big trouble coming to the financial world. It’s called inflation, and it’s spiking.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

Dollar hits 16-month high as inflation fears put it on track for best week since June

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar headed for its best week in almost five months against major peers on Friday, amid bets for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after data this week showed the fastest U.S. inflation in three decades. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six...
New York Post

Biden concedes his COVID stimulus checks fueled spike in inflation

President Biden on Wednesday conceded that inflation is at a three-decade high because “people have more money now” as a result of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus legislation, recognizing a central point made by people who are arguing against a nearly $2 trillion sequel. Biden unexpectedly endorsed the stance of...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Bernanke
Person
Joe Manchin
kitco.com

Inflation surges to highest level in 30 years, Biden is about to press ‘panic button’ – Steve Hanke

Steve Hanke, professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the implications for investors of higher inflation. “[Inflation] could go higher and the main thing is persistence. This talk we have, it’s all political nonsense…they’re talking about inflation being temporary, and it’s a supply chain problem. This is just utter rubbish. The CPI and inflation are driven by the money supply growth,” Hanke said. “And, we’ve had a massive amount of excess money created by the Fed since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.”
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus#Stocks#Inflation#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Cme#Treasury#Schroders
CNBC

Inflation has taken away all the wage gains for workers and then some

Real average hourly earnings when accounting for inflation, actually decreased 0.5% for the month. A 0.9% inflation increase negated a 0.4% rise in wages. Consumer confidence has been sliding despite the rising wages, which are up nearly 5% nominally year over year but have declined 1.2% in real terms. The...
BUSINESS
San Diego Union-Tribune

Turkish lira slides to new low after jump in US inflation

The Turkish lira again has slid to a record low against the U.S. dollar after a surge in U.S. consumer prices inflamed concerns over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's push to cut interest rates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy