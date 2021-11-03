CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paynesville, MN

Paynesville Voters Turned Down Operating Levy Request

By Jim Maurice
 8 days ago
PAYNESVILLE -- The operating levy on the Paynesville school district ballot has failed. There were 629 no votes...

