CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Weather: Frosts, freezes will end the growing season for many this week

By Joe Martucci
Atlantic City Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures on Wednesday morning will be near 32 in the rural Pine Barrens, west of the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County. For the rest of the mainland, we’ll be in the mid-30s. This will be cold enough for frost. The reason being is that air temperatures are usually taken 6...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New Jersey State
City
Newfoundland, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Rutgers University#Cars
CBS San Francisco

Wet Weather Brings Improving Drought Conditions In Mendocino County

UKIAH (CBS SF) — Federal officials upgraded the drought level across a large swath of Mendocino County Thursday, a ray of hope for a region that has been gripped by bone-dry conditions, water use restrictions and dwindling levels in vital reservoirs. On the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map, much of the county has improved from the extreme to the severe drought category. While there was some improvement elsewhere across the Bay Area in the wake of a stormy onslaught since Oct. 1, the scorecard remains daunting. Napa, Solano, Contra Costa and Alameda counties are still locked in an exceptional drought. The National...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pine And Lakes News

Accumulating snow expected in Cass County Thursday into Friday

The Duluth office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory ahead of what is anticipated to be the season's first storm from noon Thursday, Nov. 11 ro noon Friday, Nov. 12. Slush and slippery roads could impair commutes Thursday evening and Friday morning. With daytime high...
CASS COUNTY, MN
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Western Iowa Today

Mixed Picture On Iowa Snow For This Winter

(Des Moines, IA) State Climatologist Justin Glisan says it’s difficult to forecast whether this winter will be snowier than usual. He says it’s a coin flip right now. That’s because the Pacific Ocean is currently in what’s called a “La Nina” phase when thunderstorms are pushed further west. That impacts the jet stream over the U-S. Glisan says the Pacific was in its colder, La Nina phase last winter, too – and Iowa had the 12th snowiest winter on record, nine inches above average. The National Weather Service forecast indicates there are chances for light snow in parts of Iowa tonight (Thursday) into Friday morning.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCBD

Veterans’ Day weather and a possible freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooler weather returns today, with colder nights following. Lubbock may record its first official* freeze this fall. Here’s my update. After a cold start, Veterans’ Day temperatures will peak in the 60s, about ten degrees lower than yesterday. That’s cool, but average for the time of year. I expect a pleasant afternoon with a sunny sky and light wind.
LUBBOCK, TX
Atlantic City Press

WATCH NOW: Calm before multi-impact storm Friday, your Veterans Day forecast

The weather will cooperate fully for Veterans Day ceremonies across the region. However, a multi-impact storm system will impact your Friday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the forecast, including when it will be dry this weekend. Contact Joe Martucci:. 609-272-7247. Twitter @acpressmartucci. Watch Now: Related Video. Biden salutes veterans as the...
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking another windy but colder day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph, bringing the wind chill into the upper 20s overnight. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with gusty winds. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the mid-30s. A few flurries possible by late afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WCPO

TIMELINE: When rain is likely today and our highest winds

Rain is likely to move in today and with it, higher winds. Here's everything you need to know to plan your day. Now to Noon - Still dry, turning overcast and winds turn breezy. Rain moves into Indiana counties. Noon to 5 p.m. - Showers move through, winds gust up...
ENVIRONMENT
Atlantic City Press

Unusual November thunderstorms, strong winds on tap for Friday

The potential for damaging winds and unusual November thunderstorms will be around Friday, as a strong frontal system sweeps through New Jersey. Take in light outdoor furniture, cut down hanging tree branches and have a way to receive weather alerts while you are sleeping. Between 4 to 7 a.m., from...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: First Snow Of The Season Coming Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first snow of the season arrives on Friday, with cold temperatures and strong westerly winds. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. By late morning, a chance of snow showers will begin, and snow will be possible though the afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A few bursts of moderate to heavy snow, along with gusty winds, could reduce visibilities at times. Minor accumulations of snow will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevate surfaces. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mainly dry with just a slight chance for flurries in the morning. The forecast is mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold for Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will move into the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning allowing for a second shot for snow showers. Snow chances will be best during the morning hours on Sunday. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be dry for early next week, but temperatures remain below average in the 40s for Monday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy