CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

George Clooney, Amal Clooney trying for a baby in Australia with Julia Roberts’ help: Rumor

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJwyz_0cl9V3Yf00
designerzcentral.com

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have, allegedly, agreed to try for another baby.

According to Woman’s Day, George Clooney has been filming for his upcoming movie, Ticket to Paradise in Australia and his wife has decided to visit him.

Read Also: George And Amal Clooney Constantly Fighting, Headed For Marriage Crisis?

While Amal is in the country, she and George will, allegedly, try to explore different places.

“Amal has Googled all these places and she’s beside herself with excitement about escaping to the tropics. She’s been pretty tied to her offices in London lately so it’s a chance to relax with her family. She’s already head over heels for Whitsundays,” the source said.

Read Also: Amal Clooney gave George Clooney an ultimatum to star in 1 movie yearly: Rumor

While George and Amal are in Australia, they will also be trying for baby number three. After all, this is, allegedly, something that the couple has been discussing for quite some time.

“They’ve been talking about rolling the dice and trying for another child for a while now, but it took some time for George to get on board. Amal’s super clucky though, and she’s managed to talk him into at least trying for baby number three, and if it happens, it happens. She’s hoping they’ll manage it while they’re relaxed and happy in Australia, far from their demanding schedules in Los Angeles and London,” the source said.

Read Also: George Clooney, Amal Clooney saved their marriage by spending more time with each other?

According to the source, George and Amal have been telling their closest friends that they are trying for a baby. So, it’s no surprise that George’s Ticket to Paradise co-star, Julia Roberts knows what their plans are.

In fact, Roberts couldn’t be happier for George and Amal. So, the actress, allegedly, offered to babysit their twins, Alexander and Ella so that the couple could have some alone time with each other.

Read Also: Amal Clooney struggled to make Jennifer Lopez comfortable because the actress is terrified of her: Rumor

“She’s told them it’s on one condition – that they have to name her godmother to their third kid or name it after her. She thinks Julia Clooney has an excellent ring to it,” the source said.

However, one should take the tabloid’s claims with a grain of salt. After all, George and Amal are not trying for baby number three.

Read Also: George and Amal Clooney go glam for fancy Italian dinner with family

And even if they are, this is a private matter that the couple has not discussed publicly.

It’s not also true that Roberts offered to babysit George Clooney and Amal’s twins on the condition that they will name their third child after her.

Comments / 3

Related
E! News

Inside Julia Roberts' Busy, Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

Watch: Julia Robert's Daughter Hazel Makes Red Carpet Debut. It's no secret that Julia Roberts put acting on the back burner the minute she became a mom almost 17 years ago. Of course, even Roberts' back burner was still the stuff Hollywood dreams are made of, but there was no point following the birth of her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, on Nov. 28, 2004, at which her children were not at the center of her universe. (And that really started ahead of their birth, a chance to play "pregnant Julia Roberts" having been written into 2004's Ocean's Twelve.)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

While George Clooney and Julia Roberts enjoy their 14-day quarantine at multi-million dollar mansions their Ticket to Paradise co-stars slum it in standard government-run hotels in Sydney's CBD

George Clooney and Julia Roberts arrived in Sydney, Australia last week ahead of filming their new film, Ticket to Paradise, in Queensland, and were whisked away to luxurious private homes to get through their 14-day mandatory quarantine periods. But while Julia, 53, and George, 60 - along with wife Amal,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Will
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
George Clooney
Person
Julia Roberts
TODAY.com

George Clooney makes public plea asking media to stop publishing pics of his kids

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities' children, calling it a matter of safety. Clooney issued "an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications" on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd's son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Lucas Bravo Joins Julia Roberts & George Clooney In Working Title’s ‘Ticket To Paradise’

EXCLUSIVE: Emily in Paris co-star Lucas Bravo has joined Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Kaitlyn Dever in Ticket To Paradise, the Universal Pictures romantic comedy that will be directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). In the comedy, a couple of exes find themselves on a shared mission: stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. Parker wrote the script with Daniel Pipski. Bravo recently wrapped on Dean Craig’s The Honeymoon, a romantic comedy the French actor stars in opposite Maria Bakalova. He’ll next be seen in Anthony Fabian’s Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris. Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone, and Smokehouse Pictures partners Clooney and Grant Heslov are producing alongside Red Om Films’ Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill. Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal. The film is set to release on October 21, 2022. Bravo is represented by WME, Nick Styne at Definition Entertainment and Morris Yorn.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Rumor#Woman S Day
Hello Magazine

George Clooney pens open letter requesting privacy over fears for his children's safety

George Clooney penned an open letter on Thursday night requesting an end to photos of his children being published by the media. The Ocean's Eleven actor revealed fears for his four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella's safety, explaining that his A-list status and his wife, Amal Clooney's job as a human rights lawyer, means that they must take extra precautions when it comes to the wellbeing of their family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

George Clooney Asks Publications to Stop Running Photos That May Endanger His Children, Other Public Figures’ Kids

Actor and producer George Clooney has shared an open letter calling on publications to not share photos of his two children. The letter from the 60-year-old actor/director arrives not long after British tabloid the Daily Mail published photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old without her consent. He’s asked for media outlets to not only respect the privacy of his children, but the privacy of any celebrities or public figures whose kids might be put in harm’s way through the sharing of such photos.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

George Clooney Calls on Daily Mail to Stop Publishing Pictures of Celebrities’ Children

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities’ children, calling it a matter of safety. Clooney issued “an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications” on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd’s son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

George Clooney urges press not to run photos of his kids, more news

George Clooney asks press not to publish pics of his kids out of concern for their safety. George Clooney has joined a growing list of celebs who've asked — or in some cases, urged — the press not to publish photos of their children. The Oscar winner shares 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife, Amal Clooney. And as he explained in an open letter published this week, Amal's work as an international human rights attorney raises the stakes in terms of the family's safety. In a note addressed to "the Daily Mail and other publications," George writes: "Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd's 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children's faces in your publication," according to Deadline. "As a public figure, I accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment. The nature of my wife's work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover," George continues. "We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real-world issues, with real-world consequences," the actor adds. "We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn't greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted." Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid and her now ex-partner, Zayn Malik, have made similar requests regarding photos of their kids this past year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

George Clooney Makes Plea Concerning His Children in Open Letter to the Media

George Clooney has issued an urgent plea to the media to "refrain" from publishing photos of his and wife Amal Clooney's children, 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. In "an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications" published Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor said the media sharing photos of his children could "put their lives in jeopardy" due to the nature of Amal's work as an international law and human rights lawyer.
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Keep photos of our kids out of media, George Clooney pleads

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - George Clooney has appealed to news outlets to keep his children’s faces out of the press, saying he fears that public photos would put their lives in jeopardy. Clooney, who has four-year-old twins with his human rights lawyer wife Amal Clooney, said in an open letter...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

George Clooney asks media to ‘refrain’ from sharing photos of his children in order to ‘protect’ them

George Clooney has written an open letter asking the media to “refrain” from using photos of his children.The actor addressed the letter to “the Daily Mail and other publications” after noticing photos of actor Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby bad been published and then taken down.Clooney has young twins with international human rights lawyer Amal, whom he married in 2014.“I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job,” he wrote, adding: “Our children have made no such commitment.” Clooney said that “the nature of my wife’s work...
CELEBRITIES
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Billy Reed: Connection to family makes admiration for George Clooney all the more special

George Clooney may well be my favorite actor. He picks good roles and plays them well. But there’s also the fact that I have a connection with his family. In the fall of 1958, when I was beginning my sophomore year at Henry Clay High School in Lexington, a local TV station, WLEX-TV, decided to start a Saturday morning TV show modeled after American Bandstand, the wildly popular network TV show based in Philadelphia.
LEXINGTON, KY
Insider

14 of the best couple looks George and Amal Clooney have worn

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been a Hollywood power couple since 2014. Over the years, they've worn standout looks on red carpets and while traveling. The couple typically wears glamorous evening wear, and they often coordinate their looks. George Clooney and Amal Clooney made their red-carpet debut in September...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy