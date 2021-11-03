George Clooney, Amal Clooney trying for a baby in Australia with Julia Roberts’ help: Rumor

designerzcentral.com

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have, allegedly, agreed to try for another baby.

According to Woman’s Day, George Clooney has been filming for his upcoming movie, Ticket to Paradise in Australia and his wife has decided to visit him.

Read Also: George And Amal Clooney Constantly Fighting, Headed For Marriage Crisis?

While Amal is in the country, she and George will, allegedly, try to explore different places.

“Amal has Googled all these places and she’s beside herself with excitement about escaping to the tropics. She’s been pretty tied to her offices in London lately so it’s a chance to relax with her family. She’s already head over heels for Whitsundays,” the source said.

Read Also: Amal Clooney gave George Clooney an ultimatum to star in 1 movie yearly: Rumor

While George and Amal are in Australia, they will also be trying for baby number three. After all, this is, allegedly, something that the couple has been discussing for quite some time.

“They’ve been talking about rolling the dice and trying for another child for a while now, but it took some time for George to get on board. Amal’s super clucky though, and she’s managed to talk him into at least trying for baby number three, and if it happens, it happens. She’s hoping they’ll manage it while they’re relaxed and happy in Australia, far from their demanding schedules in Los Angeles and London,” the source said.

Read Also: George Clooney, Amal Clooney saved their marriage by spending more time with each other?

According to the source, George and Amal have been telling their closest friends that they are trying for a baby. So, it’s no surprise that George’s Ticket to Paradise co-star, Julia Roberts knows what their plans are.

In fact, Roberts couldn’t be happier for George and Amal. So, the actress, allegedly, offered to babysit their twins, Alexander and Ella so that the couple could have some alone time with each other.

Read Also: Amal Clooney struggled to make Jennifer Lopez comfortable because the actress is terrified of her: Rumor

“She’s told them it’s on one condition – that they have to name her godmother to their third kid or name it after her. She thinks Julia Clooney has an excellent ring to it,” the source said.

However, one should take the tabloid’s claims with a grain of salt. After all, George and Amal are not trying for baby number three.

Read Also: George and Amal Clooney go glam for fancy Italian dinner with family

And even if they are, this is a private matter that the couple has not discussed publicly.

It’s not also true that Roberts offered to babysit George Clooney and Amal’s twins on the condition that they will name their third child after her.