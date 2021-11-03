Amazon Prime Video's “Maradona: Blessed Dream” unveils the man beyond the legend

When you’re watching one of these four titles, you can click on the new “Share a clip” button to create a 30-second clip. Once you click the button, the streaming service will pause the show to open up a screen where you can clip and edit the video. The app will then create a clip of what you just watched, allowing you to move the clip forward or backward to exactly where you want it. You’ll also be able to preview the clip before sharing it with others. When you’re ready to share the clip, you can select the “Share” icon and either upload it or share it via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger and WhatsApp.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 HOURS AGO