'East Bengal are in a good shape to get results' - Amir Dervisevic positive on the Red and Golds' upcoming ISL campaign

Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr each scored twice as Chelsea produced a first-half blitz en route to thrashing Servette 7-0 in Geneva in their third Women’s Champions League group match.Following the 1-0 Women’s Super League win at Aston Villa on Saturday, boss Emma Hayes had said in the build-up to this contest that she wanted Chelsea to be “more relentless after the first goal”.She subsequently saw her team, last season’s Champions League runners-up, deliver in emphatic fashion, with Melanie Leupolz’s eighth-minute strike to open the scoring being added to five times in the first half.Three of those came in a...
