The Queen is famous for her love of animals—her dedication to her dogs is practically iconic—but horses hold a special place in her heart. A rider from a young age (she is said to have started out on a Shetland pony when she was only four), she's become a fixture at the annual Windsor Horse Show as well as the Royal Ascot races, and has kept up her habit of going out for a horseback jaunt well into her 90s. Recently, though, the monarch has had to curtail her riding due to physical discomfort, an unnamed source told The Sun.

