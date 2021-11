The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcycle rider killed in a fatal crash in Klamath Falls on Sunday when he was struck by two different drivers. The crash occured at about 5:45 Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Summers Lane and Bristol Avenue. According to the initial investigation, the rider of the motorcycle, identified as 66-year-old Robert Allen Washburn of Klamath Falls, was hit by a driver in the intersection. The crash separated Washburn from his motorcycle and left him on the roadway in the path of a second vehicle. Washburn died at the scene.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO