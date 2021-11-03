Jon Moxley entering 'inpatient alcohol treatment program'

No corner of the sports or entertainment industries has been rocked by drug- or alcohol-related tragedies quite like wrestling. So many performers, from beloved main-eventers to obscure mid-carders, have died young that there’s literally a whole TV show devoted just to chronicling stories about “the dark side of the ring.” The traumas that those stories have inflicted on the business are evident by the way so many within it today choose to live. By any account, the wrestlers of 2021 are cleaner, kinder, and safer than the wrestlers of the past, and you could easily fill up a hot PPV card exclusively with stars who abstain from drinking—Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara to name a few from AEW in particular. Jon Moxley, hopefully, will be able to proudly add his name to that list in the near future.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO