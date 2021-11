Babcock & Wilcox's (NYSE:BW) third-quarter revenue of $160 million fell well short of analysts' consensus expectation of $187 million. Investors, however, don't seem to mind too much as the company crushed earnings estimates. While analysts had expected it to book earnings per share of $0.02, the company, a leader in energy and environmental technologies, reported EPS of $0.12.

STOCKS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO