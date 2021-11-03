CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ronald Greene autopsy ordered by FBI refutes police's car crash theory in fatal arrest

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim that a car crash caused his fatal injuries, narrowing prosecutors' focus on the troopers seen on body camera video beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist. The...

The Independent

‘Chill out or I’ll choke you’: Police officer accused of arrest threat to face misconduct hearing

A police officer accused of telling a suspect he was restraining to "chill out or I'll choke you out" will be brought before a misconduct hearing next week.PC Graham Kanes is also said to have told Hassan Ahmed “you're going to sleep" during an arrest in Halifax.The West Yorkshire Police officer is accused of using unreasonable, unnecessary and disproportionate force. A four-day hearing into the incident will begin on Monday.PC Kanes arrested Mr Ahmed, then aged 27, in the town’s Spring Hall Gardens on 16 August last year, after he reportedly saw the suspect hit someone.Video footage of the incident...
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Lieutenant’s Connection To Oath Keepers Under Internal Investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police lieutenant is under internal investigation, accused of being connected to an anti-government group. A Public Safety Department spokesperson confirms Lt. Philip Mercurio has been given an administrative assignment while the city investigates whether he signed up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group. The Oath Keepers have been around for more than a decade but rose to national consciousness on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, some 20 of its members have been indicted — four already convicted — as playing a central role in breaching the...
CBS Miami

Law Enforcement Takes Part In Simulated Motorcade Attack

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Law enforcement agencies in South Florida took part in some hands-on training during a simulated attack on a motorcade with a dignitary inside. Miami-Dade Police, City of Miami Police, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office took part in the training on Wednesday. “You’re driving down our 836 or our Turnpike and were driving with some congressional leader and the motorcade comes under attack what do they do and how do we assimilate it as part of our protocols, says Lt. Luis Sierra, Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team. Through a number of scenarios, a motorcade encountered explosions, high speed, and gunfire all being part of the simulation. “We protect the secretary of state wherever he or she may travel as well as other U.S. Government officials and foreign government officials,” says Peter Kapoukakis, Diplomatic Security Services Miami Field Office. The Diplomatic Security Service Miami Field Office led the training by providing the techniques and procedures of what to do. “We want to give the participants an opportunity to engage some of those skills and be able to react if something like that occurs,” says Kapoukakis. The Diplomatic Security Service has a presence in over 270 foreign locations and 33 U.S. cities.
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
alachuachronicle.com

Woman sentenced to 25 years for attempting to murder her supervisor

Linda Renee Williams, 41, was arrested on January 18, 2020, for trying to murder her supervisor at a law firm over an “accounting mistake.” Williams allegedly asked the victim to talk about the issue in a room with a closed door, then stabbed the victim in the side of her neck with a fishing knife. She continued to try to stab the victim until other employees arrived in response to the screaming of the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital on a trauma alert. The victim recovered after time in the Trauma Unit, followed by weeks of physical therapy, but still suffers pain and discomfort from the injuries.
Chattanooga Daily News

“Don’t be irritated by his crying, he’s just a baby”, Mother issues plea to person who abducted her 1-year-old son

Early Wednesday morning an Amber Alert was issued for a missing 1-year-old boy. The 1-year-old child was last seen inside his family’s gray Ford Explorer around 1 a.m. He was sleeping inside the vehicle while his family was unloading groceries. The boy’s father went inside and by the time he came outside approximately 30 seconds later, the SUV and baby were gone.
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
