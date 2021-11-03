CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation in the social media era

Biz Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflation has been on nearly everyone’s mind for months, and it seems every metric in place verifies growing concerns. In August, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge rose to a 30-year high of 4.3%.Thirty years ago was long, long before there was anything like social media, which often shapes consumer beliefs...

biztimes.com

