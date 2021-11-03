CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Amish man arrested in Tennessee with 25 pounds of marijuana, several guns

By Kait Newsum
CBS 42
CBS 42
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQS67_0cl9QiMS00

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. ( WHNT ) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee has arrested a 33-year-old Amish man for possession of marijuana after authorities said they found a large amount of the drug at the man’s home.

On Nov. 1, Lawrence County TN Sheriff’s Deputies said that a search warrant was executed at the home of Chris Appleby, located on Densen Road in the northern area of Lawrence County.

Trial begins for Jackson County man accused of killing his father

During their search, deputies reportedly found around 25 pounds of suspected marijuana, located in two separate buildings on the property.

Several guns and cash were also found on the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7w18_0cl9QiMS00
Photo courtesy of the
Lawrence County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department.

Appleby was transported to the Lawrence County Jail without incident.

Arrest records are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 89

Apache girl
8d ago

The county will resale that weed and split the money. God put herb here, not a drug at all. Another unlawful law that should be taken off the books.

Reply(29)
34
Mike Rogers
8d ago

Baptist have wine. Catholics have boys.Televangelist have greed for $$$. Red necks have beer. Now Amish have weed. somthings not right. Grandma's got a gun.

Reply(10)
16
Brian Delavega
8d ago

They found the weed in jebidiahs cornhole! He was quoted as saying “dear lord we know there was just the right amount of technology between 1882 and 1888…and deliver us from mustaches….amen!”

Reply(1)
7
Related
CBS 42

Alabama dog recovering after being shot with crossbow

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Walker County dog is recovering after being shot with a crossbow and investigators are looking to arrest the suspected shooter. Authorities are asking for help in locating Ralph Lynn Woods and said a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Woods is facing a felony animal cruelty charge. “These […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Lawrence County, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Marijuana#Amish#Whnt#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The body of an Opelika boater who was reported missing on Lake Martin earlier this week has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body Roger Milby was found just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, near the shoreline south of Camp ASSCA. The search for […]
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
CBS 42

Cottondale VFW helps worker who lost house to fire

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, a fire destroyed a family’s home in the Elrod community of Tuscaloosa County. The mother and three children are safe. Her employer, the VFW in Cottondale, is asking the community to help. VFW Post Commander Donnie Nelson says this hits close to home and that’s why he and his […]
COTTONDALE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy