CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Nov. 13, veterans and active duty service members will take to the streets of Clarksville for the annual Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike. During the 2021 season, over 60 events will bring thousands of veterans together across the United States. Veteran and military participants hike anywhere from 8 to 14 miles, some carrying heavy packs, some in wheelchairs, but all in a spirit of support and camaraderie with a singular mission, to eliminate veteran suicide. Veterans normally hike wearing only their combat boots and silkies, traditional military physical training shorts full of nostalgia that help promote an environment of humor and camaraderie.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO