La Union Maze Ends Season with Fireworks, Annual Doggy Day and Pumpkin Smash

By mike
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For many families, the fall season isn’t complete without a visit to a corn maze, and if you’ve been meaning to get lost in one but just haven't gotten around to it, do it this weekend or you’ll have to wait until 2022. La Union Maze in La Union,...

kisselpaso.com

