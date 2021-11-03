La Union Maze Ends Season with Fireworks, Annual Doggy Day and Pumpkin Smash

The City of Springfield is encouraging you to take part in smashing pumpkins… after Halloween is over. The city will hold its first-ever Pumpkin Smash event downtown on Saturday, November 6th, with a goal of encouraging people to smash – not trash – their own pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns. The city says thousands of pounds of pumpkins are thrown into landfills each year, when they could instead be turned into more environmentally-friendly compost. People are encouraged to bring their unwanted pumpkins downtown on Washington Street between 5th and 6th on that Saturday from 1 to 4pm. The pumpkin will be weighed, and then you can chuck, smash, or stomp your pumpkin in a designated “smash zone.” The remnants of the pumpkins will then be hauled away for composting.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO