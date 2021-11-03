CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, MI

RRD Agrees To Be Acquired By Atlas; Chatham Boosts RRD Offer

By Akanksha
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgWOi_0cl9PnoI00
  • Chatham Asset Management, LLC, which owns ~14.9% of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD), increased offer to acquire the remaining common stock of RRD to $9.00-9.50 per share in cash.
  • Previously, Chatham submitted an offer to acquire common stock of RRD not already owned by Chatham for $7.50 per share in cash, representing a 52.1% premium over the closing price of $4.93 per share on October 11, 2021.
  • Chatham sent a letter to RRD's Board mentioning, "We now have learned, through a leaked story to the Wall Street Journal, that RRD is prepared to announce a definitive agreement with Atlas Holdings ("Atlas") later this morning, whereby Atlas will acquire RRD's outstanding stock for $8.50 per share."
  • "We question how the Board could have undertaken a credible and fulsome strategic review process without any discussion or evaluation of our offer."
  • Meanwhile, RRD announced Wednesday morning that it agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC, in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion.
  • RRD stockholders will receive $8.52 per share in cash for each share. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 29.1% over RRD's closing price on November 2, 2021, and 72.8% over RRD's closing share price on October 11, 2021.
  • Price Action: RRD shares are trading higher by 41.8% at $9.36 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Altice Usa Insider Makes $105K Stock Purchase

Gerrit Jan Bakker, Insider at Altice Usa (NYSE:ATUS), made a large insider buy on November 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of Altice Usa at at a price of $17.22. The total transaction amounted to $103,320.
STOCKS
Benzinga

COO Of Privia Health Group Trades $245K In Company Stock

Parth Mehrotra, COO at Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Parth Mehrotra exercised options to purchase 7,500 Privia Health Group shares at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $15,000 on November 9. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $30.92 to $31.58 to raise a total of $232,203 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Zendesk Agrees To Acquire Momentive Global At 14% Premium

Software services provider Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) agreed to acquire SurveyMonkey platform owner Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV) for nearly $4 billion in an all-stock deal. Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk's per share of Momentive stock, implying a value of about $28 per share. The purchase price...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Insurance AI company Lemonade acquires Metromile to boost automotive offering

Lemonade, the AI-powered insurance company, announced Monday that it's acquiring Metromile for the proprietary data and machine learning algorithms behind Metromile's personalized auto insurance offerings. Lemonade will acquire Metromile in an all-stock transaction that implies a fully diluted equity value of approximately $500 million, or just over $200 million net of cash.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlas Township, MI
Local
Michigan Business
City
Chatham, MI
rebusinessonline.com

Highgate, Cerberus Agree to Acquire Hospitality REIT CorePoint Lodging for $1.5B

IRVING, TEXAS — A joint venture between affiliates of national hospitality management firm Highgate and New York City-based private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management have agreed to acquire CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) in a deal valued at $1.5 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.
IRVING, TX
rebusinessonline.com

ILPT Agrees to Acquire Monmouth Real Estate for $4B

NEWTON, MASS. AND HOLMDEL, N.J. — Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has agreed to acquire all the outstanding shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (NYSE: MNR) for $21 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4 billion. The agreement includes the acquisition of $409 million of debt and all of Monmouth’s industrial properties.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Pra Group Insider Trades $630K In Company Stock

Steven Fredrickson, Insider at Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), made a large insider sell on November 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Fredrickson sold 13,422 shares of Pra Group at prices ranging from $46.95 to $48.10. The total transaction amounted to $635,273.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rrd#Chatham Boosts#Chatham Asset Management#Rr Donnelley Sons Co#The Wall Street Journal#Board#Atlas Holdings Llc
Benzinga

Notable Ultra Clean Holdings Insider Makes $385K Sale

Emily M Liggett, Insider at Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), made a large insider sell on November 8, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings at a price of $59.00. The total transaction amounted to $387,571.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Formfactor Insider Sold $145K In Company Stock

Shai Shahar, CFO at Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM), made a large insider sell on November 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Shahar sold 3,374 shares of Formfactor at a price of $43.78. The total transaction amounted to $147,726.
STOCKS
Benzinga

RBC Capital Raises TaskUs Price Target By 60% Post Q3 Results

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin raised the price target on TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) to $69 from $43, implying a 9% upside, and reiterated an Outperform. The company's Q3 EBITDA and revenue were at the high end of its pre-announced range, with organic growth of 64% accelerating from the 57% rate last quarter. The management also increased the FY21 outlook.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Lazydays Holdings Insider Trades $680K In Company Stock

William P Murnane, Insider at Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that William P Murnane exercised options to purchase 20,926 Lazydays Holdings shares at a price of $11.10 per share for a total of $232,279 on November 10. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $21.10 to $21.26 to raise a total of $444,744 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Turns Bearish On This Specialty Contractor Company - Read Why

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich downgraded Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $24 (a downside of 5%), down from $27. Revich cut 2022 and 2023 earnings further below consensus to reflect non-recurring pipeline project closeout benefits in 2021; lower utilities project ramp, and lower pipeline bookings.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Weave Communications IPO prices at $24 a share as company looks to raise $120 million

Weave Communications Inc. announced late Wednesday that its initial public offering priced at $24 a share, below the company's expected range of $25 to $28 a share. The company intends to offer 5 million shares and would raise $120 million in the process of going public. Weave expects the shares to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEAV." The company operates a platform that helps small businesses manage their customer communications. Weave generated $53.7 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $34.7 million in the comparable period a year earlier. The company also saw a net loss of $23.4 million during the first six months of 2021, whereas it lost $20.6 million In the first six months of 2020. Weave is coming public as the Renaissance IPO ETF has increased 2.4% so far in 2021, while the S&P 500 has gained 23.7% over the same span.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.69% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In KKR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 6.61 shares of KKR & Co at the time with $100. This investment in KKR would have produced an average annual return of 39.01%. Currently, KKR & Co has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy